Collision involving Corvette and tanker truck snarls traffic on NB I-75 in Lexington

The accident happened just prior to the Paris Pike overpass (Exit 113) at 12:55 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A collision between a Chevy Corvette and a tanker truck led to a big traffic backup on northbound I-75 in Lexington on Saturday afternoon.

The Michigan man driving the Corvette told ABC 36 News at the scene he was on his way to see family in Florida when his car skidded on wet pavement and collided with the Buckeye Transportation tanker truck just prior to the Paris Pike overpass (Exit 113).

The man was checked out at the scene but did not appear to be injured. The tanker driver was not hurt.

The accident happened just before 1:00 p.m. and backed-up northbound traffic for more than five miles, which was made worse by a separate minor accident in the northbound lanes not far from the original accident scene.