Col. Jeremy Slinker named Kentucky Emergency Management director

Col. Slinker will replace Michael E. Dossett, who is retiring after 44 years of public service

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday the appointment of Col. Jeremy C. Slinker as the new director of Kentucky Emergency Management beginning March 1. Col. Slinker will replace the outgoing director, Michael E. Dossett, who is retiring from the agency after more than 44 years of public service.

Col. Slinker has been in public service for almost 30 years. He currently is the director of the Ranger Division for Kentucky State Parks and served with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) for 25 years as a trooper and in all supervisory ranks, holding command positions in post operations, special operations and drug enforcement/special investigations. In 2016, he was appointed to the KSP command staff as the special enforcement troop commander and in 2017 was promoted as the operations division director. Col. Slinker resides in Richmond, Kentucky, and is a 1993 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University.

“Strong leadership at Emergency Management has been critical as we have faced emergency after emergency, and I know Col. Slinker has the experience and know-how to help us prepare and respond in the future,” Gov. Beshear said. “Director Dossett and I are pleased to welcome Col. Slinker to his new role.”

Director Dossett initially announced his retirement in December 2021, before the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky, but remained with the agency to manage the commonwealth’s initial response and recovery efforts.

“Col. Slinker’s service in law enforcement leadership exemplifies a required skill set in emergency management. He has been a close colleague representing both KSP and Kentucky State Parks in the Emergency Operations Center during many past disaster events,” said Director Dossett. “Jeremy’s experience in crisis management makes him the right person to lead the agency into the next chapter, and I am proud to welcome him to the KYEM team as the next director.”

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to be a part of the KYEM team as I continue my service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Kentucky Emergency Management has consistently impressed me over the years as they managed emergencies and disasters across this state, which reflects Director Dossett’s excellent leadership. The commonwealth will get nothing but my best commitment to tirelessly work toward a safe and prepared Kentucky.”

Director Dossett’s last day at Kentucky Emergency Management is Feb. 28, and Col. Slinker starts his new role March 1.