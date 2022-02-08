Coast Guard warns of rough conditions on Ohio River

Higher than usual water levels have created stronger currents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard is warning of rough conditions on the Ohio River because of high water.

Higher than usual water levels have created stronger currents, the Guard said in a news release Monday.

The Guard says debris, rip currents and eddies are showing up in areas along the river where they don’t normally occur.

The Coast Guard received reports of ships striking fixed objects in several areas.

No injuries or spills from the incidents had been reported.