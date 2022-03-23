‘Co-ops Vote’ aims to boost voter turnout in rural areas

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the partnership with Kentucky's electric cooperatives Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a non-partisan effort to help people in rural areas get out and vote.

In Frankfort Wednesday, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives launched its 2022 ‘Co-ops Vote’ campaign, with about 100 high school juniors from across the state in attendance. The campaign aims to help improve voter turnout in rural areas, particularly among the younger crowd, by encouraging them to register to vote as soon as they are able.

According to the cooperative, the organization started in 2016 to help reverse the downward trend in rural voting in Kentucky. In 2020, voter turnout in rural areas was close to 62 percent.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says he hopes that trend continues.

“Voting is just one more thing on people’s lists, and we’ve got to prioritize that for them. I do have high hopes we’ll see a high turnout in May,” said Secretary Adams.

Secretary Adams says another way Kentucky is working to improve turnout is by making voting more accessible to people with a few pieces of legislation.

According to Secretary Adams, House Bill 564 would expand voting hours on early voting days and add more days to vote in-person absentee early. Senate Bill 216 would expand the voting audit process.

Both bills were on the floor Wednesday.