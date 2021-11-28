Clearing Out, But Cooler Finish to Weekend

The passage of a cold front will turn our winds around to the west-northwest as we head into your Sunday. While that will help to clear out the sky, it will usher in some noticeably cooler conditions as well with wind chill values in the 20’s Sunday morning, before temps rebound into the middle 40’s for an afternoon high with lots of sunshine.

After a cold start to the new workweek, temps gradually warm for the middle and second half of the week as highs warm from the lower 40’s on Monday to near 60 by Thursday. The pattern looks to remain quiet with little to no chance of rain. Enjoy!

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High near 46.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold. Lows near 23.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, continued cool. High near 42.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell