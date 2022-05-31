Clay Mills Road in Lexington closed until August

Intersection of Rosemont Garden and Lane Allen closed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clays Mill Road along with the intersection of Rosemont Garden and Lane Allen will be closed starting today until August 5, 2022.

According to the city, the closure is to allow multiple underground utilities to install and improve infrastructure at the intersection.

Detours around the closure include Harrodsburg Road, Pasadena Drive, Southview Drive, Southland Drive or Lafayette Parkway.

Once the road work is finished, the city says the left turn lane from Clays Mill Road onto Lane Allen will be reopened and four-way traffic through the intersection will resume.