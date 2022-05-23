Clay County woman pleads guilty in murder of newborn baby

Sentencing for Amber Bowling is set for June 27

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Clay county mother accused of killing her newborn baby has plead guilty in court Monday to the charge.

In December 2018, 21-year-old Amber Bowling gave birth to a baby boy.

State police say she then placed the newborn in a garbage bag and threw the bag off a two story balcony.

An autopsy reveled the newborn suffered cranial bleeding and fractured ribs.

Sentencing for Bowling is set for June 27.