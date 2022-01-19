Clark County Preschool switches to NTI days after fire

The district says there was an overnight kitchen fire at the preschool

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clark County Preschool will be closed for the rest of the week after a fire.

According to a social media post made by Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday, the kitchen caught fire overnight. The district says there is smoke damage. The district did not give other details on the fire.

According to the district, the preschool will use non-traditional instruction (NTI) days for the rest of the week while the building is cleaned and restocked.

The district says it will continue to communicate with parents and will be planning to ensure it serves students properly.