Clark County new driver licensing regional offices start March 28th

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE, March 4th, 2022) – Nearly all driver licensing services for residents of Clark County will be transferred from the circuit court clerks in the Judicial Branch to the KYTC as of Monday, March 28.

Here are the top business impacts retailers need to know about the upcoming changes:

Standard licenses and REAL IDs issued at Driver Licensing Regional Offices have a new look. The attached Identification Guide is recommended to be shared with members and their staff so they can anticipate the new look of credentials whenever residents present them for business purposes (i.e. making an age-restricted purchase, opening a bank account) or if shown to HR professionals as part of the on boarding process.

Applicants will receive a paper document that is valid for 30-days for driving, voting and general identification purposes while they wait for their permanent card to arrive in the mail. An example of the temporary document is in the attached Identification Guide. Many states offer a similar temporary document that businesses accept for general identification purposes.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE March 1st, 2022) – Six more Kentucky counties will make the transition in March to a new, secure driver-licensing model, administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), that gives Kentuckians more choices and modern services. The traditional issuance system of licenses and permits initiated at the Office of Circuit Court

Clerk in each county is being phased out. It is being replaced by a network of KYTC Driver

Licensing Regional Offices located across the state. Twenty-one regional offices have been opened statewide to date, with more to come. KYTC and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks are working together to smoothly complete the transition statewide by June 30, 2022.

“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and mail-in renewal. After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”

Making the transition in March will be Calloway, Clark, Marshall, Mercer, Oldham and Union counties. In each county, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk will cease licensing services at close of business on Friday, March 25. Customers will be referred to KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices as of Monday, March 28, 2022.

Graves County had been scheduled to make the transition in March as well, but the courthouse in Mayfield was destroyed by a tornado in December, and licensing services have been performed by a KYTC “popup” portable office. One hundred counties, including Graves, will have made the transition by the end of March.

Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver license, learner permit, commercial driver license (CDL) or ID card at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office. Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online, which can be done at drive.ky.gov | Regional Offices Map. Walk-in customers are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations.

To date, more than 102,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a regional office by renewing their current license online, and more than 6,400 have done so by mail. To learn more about

how to renew your license, click here.

KYTC regional offices – the only place where Kentuckians can get a REAL ID – are currently operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Hopkinsville, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Louisville/Nia Center, Madisonville, Manchester, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset, with more offices planned.

Driver Licensing Regional Offices will offer the following:

• Online appointment scheduling. Walk-in customers are still welcome.

• A choice between a REAL ID and a new standard card version. Both feature security

upgrades and are available with a choice of four-year or eight-year expiration. (Eight

years for all CDLs.)

• Service at ANY regional office, regardless of customer’s county of residence.

• Periodic “Pop-up Driver Licensing” visits to counties without a regional office to offer onsite application and renewal services.

License applicants receive a temporary identification document at the end of the transaction for use until the permanent card arrives by mail at their home address. This reduces the wait time for printing credentials during visits and improves security by eliminating in-office card production machinery.

A full list of counties that have transferred services to regional offices is available at drive.ky.gov/Circuit Clerks.

Driver Testing

Kentucky State Police will continue to administer all permit and license testing. Testing services are offered Monday through Friday by appointment. Applicants who require testing by KSP for a

permit, driver license or CDL may make an appointment online by visiting http://kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/.

REAL ID

Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or Department of Defense-issued military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification. Enforcement is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023. First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional

office. Specific documentation is required. A list of acceptable documentation and a link to take

an interactive quiz that populates a personalized list of documents is available at drive.ky.gov |IDocument Guide.