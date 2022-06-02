Clark County man accused of trying to set two buildings on fire

William Strange admits to the crimes, according to his arrest citation

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Clark County man admits to trying to set two buildings on fire early Thursday morning, according to his arrest citation.

40-year old William Strange faces charges of arson; attempted burglary; criminal mischief and drug paraphernalia possession, according to his arrest citation.

According to court documents, just after 5:00 a.m., Winchester Police were called to a townhouse on Strode Station Circle for a possible fire. Police say they found a stack of trash and wood sitting next to the building that appeared to have been set on fire. The Winchester Fire Department quickly put the fire out, according to investigators.

A short time later and nearby, police received a call about a fire at the Rural King on Bypass Road. The arrest citation says police saw a large stack of packed straw on fire next to the building, which did suffer some damage.

While at Rural King, police received a call of a burglary back at the townhouse on Strode Station Circle, according to the arrest citation. When officers arrived at the townhouse, they saw Strange trying to break-in the back door of the building, according to the arrest citation.

When Strange was arrested, he had two pipes used to smoke marijuana and four white pills wrapped in clear packaging, which were identified as Lorazapam schedule four in his possession, according to the arrest citation.

He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

No motive was mentioned in the arrest citation.