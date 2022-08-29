Civil rights group calls for arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham for death of Emmett Till

A civil rights group called 'True Healing Under God' is hoping to finally help the family of Emmett Till get justice for what happened to him

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday August 28th marked the anniversary of Emmett Till’s murder.

He was only 14-years-old when he was abducted, tortured and lynched in 1955 in Mississippi by Carolyn Bryant Donham’s husband and brother in law, after he reportedly whistled at Donham.

“She was a part of the plot, the plan and the conspiracy to kill Emmett Till. 14-years-old, I don’t know if he whistled, they said he whistled, maybe he stole some candy. It doesn’t justify the blood that was lost that day” said Civil Rights Activist, John C. Barnett.

Barnett says just a couple months ago an un-served warrant for Donham was found in Mississippi during a search by the till family, prompting more questions for the group as to why she hasn’t been held accountable.

“This would be something that would give peace to Emmett Till’s family. At least execute the warrant and you don’t want to charge her so be it, but this is murder.” added Barnett.

In August, a Mississippi grand jury declined to indict Donham for her involvement in his abduction and death.

Though the case is closed, the civil rights group says more needs to be done.

For some, the fight means everything.

“Emmet’s gone. And nobody else can stand up for him. I am. I’m here for him. I stand for my son. My son is 14 years old and he’s not going to be an Emmett” said activist, Andrea Fennell.

According to Barnett, Donham’s last known location is in Bowling Green Kentucky.

On September 17th, the group plans to confront her at her home, to face the woman they call a killer, to call for her arrest and to demand answers.

“One word, why? That would be my question, why?” added Barnett.

For more information on the group, you can text the civil rights mobile office number at 803-412-6854 or e-mail them at: nancharlotte@yahoo.com