City to “Purple Up” ahead of Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mayor Linda Gorton is encouraging local businesses to join in and “Purple Up” ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland.

The two-day event is coming to Keeneland from Nov. 4-5. But Gorton says the “celebration” starts earlier with Breeders’ Cup Week, set for Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

“It’s time to welcome the Breeders’ Cup back to Lexington, and that means rolling out the purple carpet for our guests from around the world,” Gorton said in a press release. “I’m encouraging every business, as well as our local residents, to show their support with purple attire, purple signage, and purple lights to get into the celebratory spirit of Breeders’ Cup Week.”

Lexington’s downtown will join buildings on the University of Kentucky in turning on the purple in conjunction with Breeders’ Cup Week and the Breeders’ Cup Festival. City Center Building and various downtown parking garages will go purple, as well as the special lighting of the Historic Courthouse on Main Street

For more information on the Breeders’ Cup Festival, click here.