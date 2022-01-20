Lexington City offices open at 10 a.m., few wrecks, no garbage pick-up

Trash pick up will occur Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Due to weather conditions, non-emergency Lexington City offices that are not involved in weather-related work will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Also due to weather conditions, Thursday’s waste collection has been canceled. Collection is rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22.

City crews have been out overnight treating streets per the City’s snow plan and will continue throughout the day. Drivers are asked to not attempt to pass snowplows and give them plenty of space.

Between 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the Lexington Police Department responded to one non-injury collision, one injury collision and two calls for motorist assistance.

Motorists should use caution while making their regular commutes. Drivers are reminded to allow extra time for stopping and to keep a safe distance between other cars to avoid possible collisions. Due to the freezing temperatures this morning, be mindful of possible black ice on bridges and overpasses.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Emergency Weather Plan remains in effect through the morning of Monday, Jan. 24. The plan includes expanded shelter services and free transportation to shelters. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit uwbg211.org. Residents who see someone who may need shelter should call the Lexington Police Department non-emergency number at (859) 258-3600.

Get the latest on city snow removal, delays, closings and more at lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates.

Residents can get information on accidents, lane blockages, snow-and-ice trouble spots and road closures through the city’s Traffic Management Center’s Twitter account @lexwrecks. They can also view traffic at major intersections in real time through the city’s traffic cameras at lexingtonky.gov/traffic.