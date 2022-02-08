First northern Kentucky community to vote against Fairness Ordinance
UNION CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, the City of Union Commission voted down a Fairness Ordinance for the LGBTQ community 3-to-1.
“Tonight’s vote is particularly disheartening because it gives Union the distinction of being the first Northern Kentucky community to vote against LGBTQ rights,” said Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign.
According to Hartman, others cities that have voted against a Fairness Ordinance include Richmond, Berea, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Daviess County. “The city of Louisville voted against the Fairness Ordinance at least three times in the 1990s,” added Hartman.
While Hartman calls the vote disappointing, he says the fight for Fairness in Union isn’t over.
“What I heard from Union residents after the vote tonight is that they are energized to bring this issue back and grow support. What also seemed clear was that the majority of Union residents speaking up were in favor of the Fairness Ordinance, but the Boone County Republican Party and people who live outside the city limits in the opposed it the most,” said Hartman. “But we’ll be back to fight for Fairness in Union another day. In the meantime, I expect several other Northern Kentucky cities to approve their own Fairness Ordinances this year.”
Kentucky communities with LGBTQ Fairness Ordinances include Louisville (1999), Lexington (1999), Covington (2003), Vicco (2013), Frankfort (2013), Morehead (2013), Danville (2014), Midway (2015), Paducah (2018), and Maysville (2018), Henderson (2019), Dayton (2019), Georgetown (2019), Versailles (2019), Bellevue (2019), Highland Heights (2019), Fort Thomas (2020), Woodford County (2020), Cold Spring (2020), and Newport (2020), Crescent Springs (2021), Augusta (2021), and Fort Mitchell (2021)
