City of Lexington asking for input in survey for ‘Complete Streets’ plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington is asking residents to give their input in a survey for the city’s Complete Streets Action plan.

In December 2022, Mayor Linda Gorton and the city council adopted a policy to create transportation that is “safe, affordable, accessible and reliable” for all residents of Lexington.

Now, the city wants input on how this should be done — from how the city will pay for it, to how they’ll build it and how they’ll plan over the next five years.

The survey covers seven topics: planning & design, accessibility, safety, project coordination, project selection, maintenance & operation and community engagement with options of disagree, neither agree nor disagree and agree, plus a few ranking questions.

The survey concludes with a section to type your own response.

To take the survey, head here: Complete Streets Action Plan Survey