City of Hazard battling major flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Hazard is undergoing severe flooding.

According to the Hazard Fire Department says as of 4:15 A.M. Thursday, the agency is working on 20 to 30 rescues, dealing with four to five feet of water in most areas.

The agency reports that many roads are completely washed away, warning drivers not to leave their houses if at all possible.

People in the community have taken to Facebook to post photos and videos of the flooding.

Perry County resident Megan Eversole posted this to her account:

