Churchill Downs cancels Wednesday racing due to excessive heat

Wednesday's cancellation was the 22nd in track history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Churchill Downs in Louisville announced Tuesday its eight-race program on Wednesday has been cancelled because of excessive heat in the Louisville area. The decision was made after the National Weather Service announced an excessive heat warning for Louisville in effect until Wednesday at 9 p.m.

According to Churchill Downs, race cancellations at its track because of the weather are rare. Wednesday’s cancellation was the 22nd in track history and only the second related to extreme heat, joining June 28, 2012.

Racing at Churchill Downs is scheduled to resume Thursday at 5 p.m., although track officials will continue to monitor the forecast. Any decision about cancellations in extreme weather conditions is made through consultation with CDI’s Equine Medical Director, track management and regulatory officials. Many factors, including temperature, humidity and wind speeds, are evaluated to ensure the safety and well-being of human and equine athletes.

According to Churchill Downs, people can exchange pre-purchased tickets for another comparable race day this year. Simulcast wagering also has been cancelled for Wednesday at Churchill Downs, but online wagering is available here.