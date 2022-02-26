“We put our hope in God”: Churches unite to pray for peace in Ukraine

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Ukraine may be halfway around the world, but the pain from Russia’s invasion is being felt in the Bluegrass, at one church in Jessamine County in particular.

Hundreds of people from all backgrounds came to the Ukranian Pentacost al Church Friday night to pray for peace.

“We all believe in God,” said church pastor Yaroslav Boyechko. “We are washed by the blood of God. And we’re praying to the same God, and all of us are praying for peace.”

It didn’t matter the religion, as people from across the area united in solidarity for those impacted in Ukraine, as well as those in Kentucky who have families trapped in the middle.

Pastor Boyechko says there Russian-born members who attend his church, and all want the same thing: peace.

“Nobody likes war, nobody likes what situation right now around Ukraine and we see altogether, Ukrainians and Russians, we are praying to God that he will give peace for Ukraine and for all war,” Boyechko said.

For organizer Beverly Johnson-Miller, the turnout exceeded her expectations.

“I had no idea the response would be this wonderful. But I just knew that we had to do something to let the community here know that we care and send that message to Ukraine,” Johnson-Miller said.

She says her message is simple.

“We trust in God, and we put our hope in God. And we will do anything and everything we can to stand with you and support you. We love you. We’re all in this together and that’s the message,” Johnson-Miller said.

It’s a message that Pastor Boyechko and his family are thankful for.

“I’m happy and glad to see that we have so many friends who are surrounding us and living in such great prayer community,” he said.

Pastors say they’re holding several prayer services over the next few days to pray for those impacted.