Christmas concert for charity to benefit Rhema Word Foundation

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rhema Word Foundation, a nonprofit that helps women and families affected by tragedy, is putting on a toy and food drive Christmas concert for charity.

According to organizers, the concert is a fundraising event and will take place on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Bethel Harvest church located at 3260 Lexington Road in Nicholasville. Makenzie Thomas, from season 15 of The Voice, will perform as part of the concert hosted by LC Funny and will also inclulde a performance by Bluegrass Youth Ballet and other local talents.

Proceeds from the event will help provide families in need with Christmas gifts and a holiday dinner. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased HERE, or attendees can bring a toy of equal value. Doors open at 6 p.m. the concert begins at 7 p.m.

A Christmas Village with local vendors will also be setup at the event.

You can read more about Rhema Word Foundation HERE.