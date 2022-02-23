Christian County murder suspect arrested in Fayette

Tip leads sheriff's office to him, arrest without incident

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff arrested Deovion Day on outstanding warrants from Christian County for murder, first-degree assault, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Additionally, Day has been charged with two counts of Probation Violation on the original charges: Assault 4thDegree, 6 counts of Wanton Endangerment, 6 Counts of Terroristic Threatening 3rdDegree, and Trafficking in Marijuana.

The Warrants Division of the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff received an anonymous tip identifying the location of Day. The subject was taken into custody without incident and will be transported to Christian County.