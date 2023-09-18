Chris Stapleton to perform new Monday Night Football Anthem

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky native Chris Stapleton will perform the new Monday Night Football Anthem beginning tonight.

The anthem “In The Air Tonight” premieres Sept. 18 and then all season long on ESPN.

Stapleton joins Snoop Dogg and Cindy Blackman Santana.

A short 30-second video posted to Stapleton’s X account teases the premiere with the trio.

In May, Stapleton won Entertainer of the Year at Thursday’s 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.