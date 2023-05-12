Ky. native Chris Stapleton wins Entertainer of the Year at 2023 ACM Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky native Chris Stapleton won Entertainer of the Year at Thursday’s 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

A 15 times AMC Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician, this was Stapleton’s first ACM Entertainer of the Year win, qualifying him for the AMC Triple Crown Award — which celebrates artists who have won in that category as well as Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Stapleton is an eight times Grammy winner and was recently named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time, setting the record for most wins ever in the category.

His most recent album, Starting Over, also won Best Country Album at the 67th Grammys.

In addition to his work as a musician, he and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes. Most recently, the Kentucky Rising concert last fall raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. To read more about their charity, head here: https://www.chrisstapleton.com/osok/