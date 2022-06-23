Chris Stapleton concerts postponed after singer tests positive for COVID

Stapleton will perform in Salt Lake City on July 1; Denver, Colorado on July 2 and July 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Singer Chris Stapleton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at several shows this weekend.

According to a post shared on social media by Stapleton, shows scheduled in Salt Lake City and Denver have been rescheduled to the following weekend.

Stapleton’s post reads in part, “We hope you can join us then. Please contact your point of purchase if you cannot.”

According to the new schedule, Stapleton will perform in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 1. Stapleton will perform in Denver, Colorado on July 2 and July 3.

Stapleton’s post goes on to say, “I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows. We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love, and support, and can’t wait to see you next week.”

The Lexington native performed in his hometown in April for “A Concert for Kentucky” at Kroger Field. The sold-out event was the first concert ever held at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field and featured performances by Stapleton along with Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Madeline Edwards. Read more HERE.