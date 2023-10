Chilly start to Tuesday ahead of a brief late week warm-up

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Chilly start with plentiful sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon cloud cover, slowly warming up. Highs in the low 70s.