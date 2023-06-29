Child found safe after car stolen from Nicholasville Road Speedway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A child who was sitting in a car that was stolen Thursday morning from a Speedway is OK and reunited with family, Lexington police said.

The car was stolen around 4:30 a.m. at the Speedway gas station at 2490 Nicholasville Road. A child was inside, police told ABC 36.

The car was eventually abandoned on Tates Creek Road with the child inside.

The child was checked out by first responders and has been reunited with family.

No suspect description was available.

