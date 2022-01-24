Chief operating officer named Baptist Health Lexington president

Roty named to replace Sisson following his death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Chris Roty has been named president at Baptist Health Lexington. He succeeds Bill Sisson, who died Dec. 26, 2021, after more than 31 years as the hospital’s president.

The 57-year-old, recently named chief operating officer at 434-bed Baptist Health Lexington, previously served as president at Baptist Health Paducah, where he helped expand the hospital’s footprint by opening physician offices in outlying counties and recruited several physicians in key areas, including oncology, cardiology and primary care, among others.

“Chris has lent his talents to three Baptist Health hospitals during his time with Baptist Health, improving the quality of patient care and expanding clinical services at each location,” said Patrick Falvey, Baptist Health chief operating officer. “He is an excellent choice to succeed the late Bill Sisson who had an unquenched passion for excellence, and patient-centered care.”

“Chris Roty is deeply committed to the hospital, its staff and is an excellent choice to serve in this role,” said Linda Hopgood, board chair.

“I have long admired the Lexington team and how they have created a culture of excellence through high standards and a focus on patient care,” Roty said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead those efforts, with a continued emphasis on excellent patient care, physician engagement and growth.”

While at Baptist Health Paducah, Roty also oversaw the multi-phase renovation of the John and Vivian Williams Mother-Baby and Labor and Delivery units and the initiation of the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care unit in the region, which includes NICU transport.

Under Roty’s leadership, the hospital achieved its first-ever state ranking in the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals in Kentucky list, coming in at No. 6 in 2019, and its first Leapfrog Group “A” rating for patient safety. The hospital also was recently named a Heart Care Center of Excellence and is one of only three hospitals in Kentucky to receive a Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College of Cardiology®.

Prior to that position, Roty served as president at Baptist Health La Grange, starting in 2011, while still serving as a vice president at Baptist Health Louisville (then known as Baptist Hospital East). During his time at La Grange Baptist Health assumed management of the Oldham County Emergency Medical Services and made several hospital expansions, including the addition of an infusion center for oncology patients in the Greater Louisville area, an enhanced surgery and cardiology program, and opening the renovated George & Beverly Rawlings Women’s Center.

Roty began his 28-year career with Baptist Health as an assistant vice president at the Louisville hospital, rising to vice president two years later, with primary responsibility for cardiovascular services.