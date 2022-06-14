CHI Saint Joseph Health to celebrate first responders

CHI Saint Joseph Health is holding a local 'Blessing of the Rigs'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- CHI Saint Joseph Health will be celebrating first responders statewide on Thursday, June 16.

CHI Saint Joseph Health will hold a local ‘Blessing of the Rigs’ to provide a non-denominational blessing to local first responders and the rigs they use to transport patients. EMS workers will also be treated to lunch and a blessing memento.

The event will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Thurday, June 16, at Saint Joseph East on 150 N. Eagle Creek Drive in Lexington, Kentucky.