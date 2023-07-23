Chevy Chase street fair returns

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ) — Smiley Pete and Kroger partnered together to host the Chevy Chase street fair on Saturday.

The event has been on and off for the past 25 years.

Dozens of vendors lined the street with food and beer. There was also live music.

The event was free to the public.

Chris Eddie, co-organizer, shared his favorite part of the fair.

“Well, drinking and eating outside, it’s a lot of fun,” said Eddie. “Listening to music outdoors. Come on out, it’s a free event, just come out and hang.”

The event began at 4 p.m. and lasted until 10 p.m.