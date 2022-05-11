Chemical mixture reaction inside of home sends 5 people to hospital

Police say a man was inside the home mixing shock tabs and chlorine tabs, which are pool chemicals, when the reaction between the chemicals exploded in his face.

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – 5 people in Berea have been sent to the hospital following a chemical mixture reaction inside of a home.

According to Sargent Eric Davidson with the Berea Police Department, the call came in around 9:20 Wednesday morning to a home on Short Line Pike in Berea.

5 people, 2 adults and 3 juveniles were sent to the hospital from the chemical exposure.

Police say the man and the youngest juvenile had the most exposure but were conscious and talking when they were pulled from the home by the fire department.

The conditions of the people involved are unknown at this time.

The Bluegrass Emergency Response Team also responded to help with the incident.