Chef Ouita Michel appointed to American Culinary Corps

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chef Ouita Michel was appointed to the American Culinary Corps — a compilation of the United States’ most influential chefs and culinary professionals who represent the U.S. while abroad.

She’ll be working with others like Padma Lakshmi, Samin Nosrat; Meherwan Irani, founder of Spicewalla; and fellow Kentuckian Edward Lee.

Their mission will be to “embrace and utilize food, hospitality and the dining experience as diplomatic tools to engage foreign dignitaries, bridge cultures and strengthen relationships with civil society,” according to a press release.

“It’s an incredible honor to be included with such amazing chefs from around the country, to serve the State Department and the James Beard Foundation in their diplomatic culinary partnership,” said Michel. “My entire career has been dedicated to the idea that food can connect us to each other, to our communities, to our landscape, our past and our present. To think about sharing our American and Kentucky food culture and traditions as a way to bring the world together is inspiring.”

