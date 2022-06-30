Changes coming to downtown Lexington, people excited for future

The annual 'State of Downtown' with the Downtown Lexington Partnership took place Wednesday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Downtown Lexington Partnership had its annual ‘State of Downtown’ presentations Wednesday afternoon. Future and current downtown retailers, hotel owners and park developers were able to come together to hear about the current state of Lexington’s downtown district and hear about what’s to come.

“It’s an incredible vision everyone has for this city, both publicly and privately, and everyone seems to be contributing towards that,” says Nik Feldman, President of New Circle Investments.

Downtown Lexington’s skyline will continue to evolve and change with the addition of a new boutique hotel. Feldman says while plans for the Manchester Hotel haven’t been released, he thinks it will be the most unique architecture yet in the cityscape.

“It’s something that, for a long time I felt Lexington as deserving of having and finally we’re going to bring it here,” says Feldman.

Feldman says the Manchester Hotel is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. More hotel rooms means more space for tourists and more people centrally located to spend money in the small shops and restaurants throughout downtown Lexington.

“Lexington is so unique in that regard with the bourbon tourism, horses, equine, Kentucky basketball games, and then the Convention Center, so I think it’s all heading in the right direction,” says Feldman.

Money isn’t the only green thing the downtown area will see more of. A 10-acre park is set to be made behind the Central Bank Center.

“All vibrant downtowns have parks,” says Ann Bakhaus, chair to the Town Branch Park board.

Town branch Park will be home to a splash pad, dog park, amphitheater and host around 600 free community events every year. Developers say town branch park has raised $33-million for the project and say it’s projected to be ready in 2025.

As far as keeping the park safe? The Town Branch Park board says it’s looking at having private security as well as any city officers patrolling.

“Active park is a safe park. You keep it active, you keep it well-lit,” says Bakhaus. “We’ll be very safe, I’m not worried about it a bit.”

Feldman says much like the rest of the state, downtown Lexington is hitting an economic stride and he says there’s even talk of more affordable housing coming to the downtown area.