Centre commemorates 100th anniversary of 6-0 victory over Harvard

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Centre College Public Relations) – On Friday, Oct. 29, Centre College will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the triumphant 6-0 football victory over Harvard to become the 1921 national champion. Register for events by clicking HERE.

“Centre was an emerging national football program in the late 10’s and early 20’s,” said Brad Fields, director of athletics. “In the defeat of Harvard in 1921, by the score of 6-0 on a second half run by Bo McMillin, Centre knocked off the nation’s premier program and shocked the sports world before 45,000 fans at Harvard Stadium. Centre also beat Auburn, Arizona and Clemson that year.”

Throughout the weekend, the Office of Alumni and Family Engagement will host several events to commemmorate and celebrate this victory.

The C6H0 100th Anniversary Exhibit, located in the Combs Center, officially opened during Homecoming Weekend 2021, and will be available to tour Oct. 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A C6H0: The Centennial Panel, hosted by Emeritus Professor Milton Reigelman, will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. in the banquet room at the Danville Country Club. Panel guests include Bruce Johnson, James Graham Brown Professor of Economics and Business; Aly Lilley, deputy director of Centre Athletics; Rob Robertson ’63, author of “The Wonder Team;” and Jeremy Swick, historian and curator of the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Fields, more than 50 members of the football team’s families will attend the battle against Rhodes College on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. This is also the final game to be held in Centre’s 100-year-old Farris Stadium.

Before cheering on the Colonels, fans can pose as #C6H0Bo in the photo stand-in at the entrance to the stadium.

“C6H0 has been a point of pride at the College for 100 years now,” Fields concluded. “It embodies this spirit that anything is possible and that Centre students are equipped to achieve just that.”



C6H0 100th Anniversary Weekend Schedule

Friday, October 29

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – C6H0 100th Anniversary Exhibit, Combs Center Warehouse

1 p.m. – Praying Colonels Invitational-Shotgun Start, Danville Country Club

Register here to play golf with Centre Colonels.

6 p.m. – Cocktail Reception, Banquet Room, Danville Country Club

7 p.m. – C6H0 Panel Discussion, Banquet Room, Danville Country Club



Saturday, October 30

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – C6H0 100th Anniversary Exhibit, Combs Center Warehouse

11 a.m. – C6H0 Families Tailgate and Pregame Celebration, Behind Crounse Hall

Special guests and 1921 Team family members are invited to a pregame celebration to meet one another and reminisce.

1 p.m. – Football: Centre vs. Rhodes, Joe McDaniel Field, Farris Stadium

4 p.m. – Screening of KET’s “The Wonder Team” and “Run That By Me Again,” Vahlkamp Theater, Crounse Hall (lower level)