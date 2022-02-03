Centre College wins 2021 Sustainability Grant by Club Car

DANVILLE, Ky, (WTVQ) (RELEASE)- Centre College has been selected as the national winner of the 2021 Sustainability Grant by Club Car. Club Car is a global leader in golf, consumer, and utility vehicles.

Centre College was selected from large public institutions and private colleges across the U.S. Centre will collaborate with Club Car to design a custom prototype electric vehicle as part of its goal to make the college carbon neutral by 2040.

According to Club Car, no other college in all of the United States received this honor, and our Centre College is leading the country with its sustainability measures.

Club Car®, a global leader in golf, consumer and utility vehicles, announced today the recipient of its 2021 Campus Sustainability Grant. Centre College, a liberal arts college in Danville, Kentucky, will receive a customized Club Car Carryall electric vehicle.

“Now, more than ever, sustainability is a defining issue for colleges and universities,” said Kathryn Sterba, channel marketing leader at Club Car. “This marks the third year for our Campus Sustainability Grant Program, and each year the responses continue to inspire us. We’re excited to work with Centre College and help drive their environmental efforts forward.”

Club Car launched the grant program in July 2019 to connect sustainability and fleet decision-makers to help overcome the challenge of finding the time and resources to explore transportation options. Schools across the U.S., from large public institutions to private colleges, applied for the grant. Club Car selected Centre College based on its commitment to sustainability and vision for how campus transportation contributes to reaching related goals.

Centre College plans to use the Club Car Carryall electric vehicle to support its vision of complete electrification of its college-owned fleet. With the Carryall traveling the public roads to and from campus, it will be a visible reminder of Centre’s commitment to sustainability.

“Centre is in the process of creating a broader, more holistic Sustainability Action Plan, and one of our leading priorities is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040,” said Nick Bowman, Centre College’s Sustainability Fellow. “To do this, we are tracking our greenhouse gas emissions and have found that transportation accounts for almost a quarter of all emissions. We recognize that the most controllable change is in our college-owned fleet.”

Club Car and Centre College are collaborating to define the needs and select features for the vehicle, which will be custom built. The collaboration will ensure that the vehicle is durable, fully electric and has a high safety rating as well as a highly efficient battery and charging system.

Previous winners of the Campus Sustainability Grant from Club Car include Cal State Fullerton in 2019 and the College of Charleston in 2020. Cal State Fullerton worked with Club Car to build a custom Carryall electric vehicle to advance its pilot food waste recycling program. The College of Charleston selected an all-electric Club Car 411 pickup bed vehicle to perform a multitude of tasks on campus and as a first step toward achieving its goal of carbon neutrality by the year 2050.

Club Car makes Carryall utility and transport vehicles, including a range of electric vehicles, for a wide variety of functions on campus — from building management to landscaping to athletics. For details, visit ClubCar.com or follow @ClubCar on Twitter.