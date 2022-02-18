Centre athletics announces Mascot of the Game initiative

College will try to link animals with new parents

DANVILLE, Ky. (Centre College/WTVQ) – The Centre athletic department is partnering with local animal shelters and humane societies to implement a “Mascot of the Game” program, beginning this weekend.

Centre will host animals in need of adoption at various home games throughout the spring season in an effort to find them new homes. The first scheduled Mascot of the Game is this Saturday, Feb. 19., for the men’s lacrosse and softball events.

Information about each pet and the adoption process will be made available at the respective events.