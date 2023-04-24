Celebration to be held for LHS dog who spent 3 years in shelter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Humane Society will hold a celebration on Monday at 3 p.m. for a dog who was adopted after spending three years in the shelter.

Ginny, a black and white box 5-year-old Boxer mix, came to LHS and was first up for adoption on Dec. 19, 2019. She’s been searching for her forever home for over 1,000 days.

Earlier this month, Ginny went into foster care so she could take a break from the shelter.

Apparently, she and her foster dad hit it off so well that he decided to make it permanent — Ginny now has a home!

“Not many dogs could handle over 1,000 days in a shelter, but Ginny can and has,” her bio on the LHS website says. “Ginny is happy and healthy, and she loves her life…Ginny does what she needs to do to stay positive. And we do what we can to keep her that way.”

At 3 p.m., LHS will go live on Facebook for Ginny’s adoption celebration. You can view that livestream when it begins by heading here: https://www.facebook.com/lexingtonhumanesociety