Celebration of Life for Rep. Lamin Swann set for Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A public Celebration of Life for Rep. Lamin Swann, who died shortly after being hospitalized last week for a medical emergency, is set for Thursday.

The Celebration of Life will be held at Greyline Station at 101 W Loudon Avenue at 5 p.m.

Attendees can share their personal stories, reflections and insights about Swann’s contributions to the Lexington community.

“It will be a heartfelt gathering to honor his memory and acknowledge the lasting impact he made on our lives,” the event page reads.

Swann was a freshman member of the House who represented District 93, which includes part of Lexington.

In a statement to media, his mother, Pamela Dixon, said the following after his passing:

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying goodbye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin. Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many. Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, now, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last several days, and I know he felt it, too. Thank you.”

For more information on the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1553115995221622/?ref=newsfeed

