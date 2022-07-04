Celebrating the Fourth of July in Lexington

Lexington's annual Fourth of July parade and festival was held Monday morning downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People were decked out in red, white, and blue Lexington’s annual Fourth of July parade and festival.

Monday morning, hundreds of people lined the streets of Main Street to watch the parade.

ABC 36 talked with two sisters, Latoya and Vanessa Wilson, who’ve gone all-out coming to Lexington’s parade dressed in red, white, and blue for 10 years.

They say the best part of celebrating the Fourth of July is the looks on kids’ faces, the fireworks, the food, and of course being in the U.S.A.

“Being in the USA. Being here, being here because some have not had that opportunity. Being here with friends, family, and fireworks. And of course the food,” said Latoya Wilson.

In addition to Lexington’s annual parade, a festival was held ahead of it, featuring food trucks, live music from artist Boogie G, and bounce houses for kids.