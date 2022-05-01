Celebrating the Derby, Southern Kentucky style

The City of Somerset hosted its third Foodstok Festival

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland may be over for the season, but horse-racing isn’t.

Saturday, the City of Somerset celebrated the Kentucky Derby a little early with its third Foodstok Festival.

The event was held at the Judicial Center Plaza in Somerset. 37 area vendors were there as well as plenty of kids’ activities and live art, challenging eight area artists to illustrate how they see Somerset on a jockey silk.

Eleven area musicians were also there to compete for the fan favorite title to win the place of opener for the Moonlight Festival in October.

The festival first started in 2019, and was cancelled the following year due to the pandemic. It’s all to help get the community together and celebrate Derby season.

“We’re excited to, we’re just as proud as anyone in the state to celebrate the greatest two minutes in sports and show people how we do it here in Southern Kentucky,” said City of Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd.

The city estimates a few thousand people were in attendance for the free event.