Celebrating National Farmers Market week locally

The first full week of August brings around National Farmers Market Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 7-13 celebrates National Farmers Market Week, setting the tone for a great time to visit your local farmers’ markets for fresh fruit and vegetables.

There are plenty of markets across our coverage area, including two right here in Lexington: the Bluegrass Farmers Market and the Lexington Farmers Market.

The Bluegrass Farmers Market is Lexington’s largest, 100 percent homegrown/produced market, according to its website. You can find this market at 1837 Plaudit Place at the Hamburg Liquor Barn on Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October.

There, you can purchase seasonal fruits, vegetables, herbs, potted plants and flowers, baked goods and jams, honey, cheese, beef, pork, chicken, handmade soaps and much more.

Another popular market is the Lexington Farmers Market, which you can find popping up in different locations throughout the year:

Downtown (Tandy Centennial Park): Open year-round from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April to October and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. November to March on Saturdays

Southland Drive Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3 to Oct. 30 on Sundays

Maxwell and Broadway Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 to mid-November on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Greater Gardenside (Alexandria Drive, near the post office) Open from 4 to 7 p.m. in the summer on Wednesdays



You’ll find many vendors selling products like flowers, herbs and spices, baking and baked goods, flowers, meat and more.

Other farmers’ markets worth checking out, according to the USDA Local Food Directory, include Brookview Beef and Crooked Row Farm in Winchester, Scott County Farmers Market in Georgetown, Woodford County Farmers Market in Midway, Harrison County Farmers Market in Cynthiana and Garrard County Farmers Market in Lancaster.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture proclaimed the first National Farmers Market Week in 1999.