Celebrating Galentine’s Day at the Galentine’s Day Market

Saturday, about 180 women showed out to the Kentucky Castle to celebrate their girl friends.

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – February 13th is “Galentine’s Day:” a day to celebrate your girl friends.

Saturday, some ladies were getting a head start on the celebrating at the Galentine’s Day Market at the Kentucky Castle.

The market included booths from about 16 area vendors, selling clothes, fresh flowers, sweet treats, and services like mini-makeovers.

According to friends of three years Araya Wethington and Brooke Mason, Galentine’s Day is a way to remember how important it is to have good girl friends in your life.

“I think just thinking about your friendships before the guys came along, keeping those alive and healthy. Keeping them alive and putting forth the effort,” said Wethington.

According to Kentucky Castle Event Coordinator Kenzie Spring, the event sold 180 tickets.

“We wouldn’t be anywhere without our girl friends,” said Spring, “we have moms, sisters, aunts, nieces, and they’re all here just to hang out and spend time with each other.”

The event ended at 4 P.M. Saturday.