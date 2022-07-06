CAUTION: Power lines, trees down, traffic lights out in parts of Fayette Co.

Lexington Emergency Management is reporting many trees down and power lines down in multiple parts of Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Emergency Management is reporting many trees down and power lines down in multiple parts of Fayette County.

Here is a list of some of the areas affected.

Leestown Rd in Greendale Rd

Todds Rd near N Cleveland Rd.

W Third St at Jefferson St.

Sandersville Rd at Greendale Rd.

Russell Cave Rd near Dixiana Domino Rd.

Alexandria Dr/Viley Rd

Emergency Management is also reporting dark traffic lights that you should be aware of.

Traffic Signals Dark: Richmond Rd between Fontaine/Mt Tabor.

Versailles Rd between Forbes/Parkers Mill.

Harrodsburg Rd at Corporate/Beaumont.

Various other areas may also be affected.