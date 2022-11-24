Catholic Action Center provides hundreds of meals to homeless, food insecure on Thanksgiving

The Faith And Community Thanksgiving Day Meal drive thru event provided hundreds of hot meals to the homeless and others who face food insecurities

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Local organizations and volunteers are doing what they can to provide warm meals to those in need on this Thanksgiving holiday.

For the Hodge family, giving back is a Thanksgiving tradition.

“The motivation is just to help the community and support the community and maybe teach our children that you have to give back,” says Max Hodge.

Max’s daughter, 16-year-old Mary Hodge has been volunteering since she was 8.

“I just love how it makes everyone feel. Personally, it makes me feel very good. And it puts smiles on other people’s faces,” says Mary Hodge.

The Hodges helped the Catholic Action Center during its 27th annual Faith and Community Thanksgiving Day meal. The drive thru event provided hundreds of hot meals to the homeless and others who face food insecurities.

“This is so important that we’re sharing Thanksgiving. Everyone knows they can have something to eat. To have a good meal at thanksgiving, and to share the spirit of giving. We are a giving community .We need to stop and pause and all be thankful,” said Ginny Ramsey, the director and co-founder of the Catholic Action Center.

Plates were filled with ham, potatoes, beans, and much more. The CAC served around 600 meals, either through delivery or drive thru.

First council district elect Tania Fogle has experienced homelessness herself. Now, she has the chance to volunteer and says it makes it more special

“Every day is very important when you’re thinking about people who has food insecurities and has no homes to go to,” says Fogle.

Families grateful for their blessing to be able to give back on a day set aside for thanks and giving.

“I think it’s a constant reminder that not everybody is as blessed and fortunate as we are,” says Max Hodge.