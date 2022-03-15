Castle & Key Small Batch Bourbon available beginning March 26

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Castle & Key Distillery has announced its’ long awaited small batch bourbon is coming soon.

According to the distillery, “We are thrilled to announce the first proprietary bourbon to be distilled and released by Castle & Key from the restored grounds of the historic Old Taylor Distillery in nearly five decades.”

Castle & Key says from the beginning, the distillery has been committed to creating premium spirits while respecting the heritage and history of the distillery.

According to the distillery, Castle & Key Small Batch Bourbon will be available at Castle & Key distillery starting Saturday, March 26.

Reservations are not required for purchase.

According to Castle & Key, the cost is $55 plus tax at the distillery.

Castle & Key Distillery is open Thursday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. You can find more information about the distillery HERE.