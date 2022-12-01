Casey County Schools on one-hour delay after inmates escape jail

The district posted to Facebook that all buses will be running routes on a one-hour delay from normal schedule.

12/1/22, 7:03 A.M.

Casey County Schools is on a one-hour delay after being informed two inmates escaped from the Casey County Detention Center.

Thursday morning, the district shared a Facebook post from Superintendent Barry Lee that said the delay was to ensure student safety.

“With this erratic behavior from the inmates, we cannot take a chance of an inmate getting on a school bus and jeopardizing the safety of our students and staff,” the post read.

The post says the district will release more information once it hears from the Casey County Sheriff and the Liberty Police Department.