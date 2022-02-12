Casey, Adair, Taylor, Marion water projects get funding

Almost $3 million awarded for different projects

CAMPBELLSVILLE, LEBANON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $2,943,884 to Taylor, Adair, Casey and Marion counties Friday to provide cleaner drinking water and improved sewer and wastewater systems. The funding is part of the $250 million Cleaner Water Program and is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.

“None of our local water districts should have to piece together their lines or equipment in order to provide wastewater services or clean drinking water to their citizens,” Gov. Beshearsaid. “These investments will restore aging infrastructure, increase capacity for future growth and secure reliable services to the residents of this area. All part of our plan to build a better Kentucky.”

While in Campbellsville, the Governor also presented a ceremonial check for $147,600 to Adair County, representing a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) project to resurface part of Richard Hollow Road. He also presented a $530,000 ceremonial check to Casey County representing KYTC projects to resurface parts of Rouse Branch Road and South Fork Creek Road.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

“I am grateful for the allocation of funding for the Cleaner Water Program in Casey County and Marion County,” said Sen. Jimmy Higdon, whose district includes Marion County. “I no longer represent Casey County after state Senate redistricting became law, as most are now aware. However, I want the people of the county to know how much I appreciate them. They are in good hands with their new state senator, Brandon Storm, and I trust he joins me in celebration of today’s announcement and in thanks to all involved in bringing reliable water services to the county.”

“Clean water is essential for the health of families and the vibrancy of a society,” said Sen. Max Wise, whose district includes Taylor and Adair counties. “I appreciate the work that Taylor and Adair County officials are doing to ensure a sound infrastructure for their residents.”

The Lake Cumberland and Lincoln Trail Area Development Districts submitted the funding requests for all projects to the KIA. The $3 million will fund nine projects ranging from water line extensions to tank repairs.

Sample awards include:

Taylor County

The City of Campbellsville will receive $804,197 to upgrade aging water treatment plant equipment, including filters and sedimentation machinery, which will improve the quality and supply of water provided to customers.

“Today, Adair and Taylor County are receiving necessary funds to improve the drinking water and wastewater systems,” said Rep. Michael Sarge Pollock, who represents Adair and Taylor counties. “Safe water is something every person should have access to and this program will ensure that every person has access to it. The strengthening of Kentucky’s critical infrastructure is extremely important and the Cleaner Water Program is a step in the right direction.”

Adair County

The Adair County Water District will receive $705,214 to construct a new water line along Kentucky Highway 551 that will connect two existing water lines on each side of the Green River. This will improve water volume and pressure for the Knifley area. The local pump station and pressure-reducing valve also will be replaced.

“Clean water is something that a lot of people take for granted. Improvement to these water line projects and the pump station will be a tremendous asset to Adair County,” said Adair County Judge/Executive Gale Cowan. “The resurfacing project on Richards Hollow Road will also be a huge asset. This road has 25 to 30 homes and businesses on it and is a heavily traveled road in Adair County. We are happy to see state funding for this project and want to thank Gov. Beshear and his staff for the assistance.”

Casey County

The growing East Casey County Water District will use $593,456 to replace or upgrade aging, obsolete equipment including pump stations, water tanks, water meters with automatic technology and more.

“The Cleaner Water Program will ensure that every person in Casey County has access to clean water,” said Rep. Daniel Elliott, whose district includes Casey County. “It is extremely important for the citizens of the commonwealth to live without worry about their water systems and this program will hopefully do just that. When allocating the funds in last year’s Senate Bill 36, programs to improve Kentucky’s infrastructure are just what we had in mind. I voted for the budget with confidence that this money would be used to help improve the lives of Kentuckians and it is clear the money will to just that.”

“I would like to thank Gov. Beshear for his help in acquiring funding for improvements to our road and water systems,” said Casey County Judge/Executive Randy Dial. “The addition of a new water storage tank, upgraded water pump stations and additional water meters will greatly improve the ability of the East Casey Water District to deliver safe drinking water to our citizens. Repairs to and resurfacing of Rouse Branch Road and Southfork Creek Road will improve safety for the traveling public and provide better roads for increased tourism and positive economic impacts for one of our larger rural business communities.”

Marion County

The Lebanon Water Works Company will receive $83,524 to add a new flow meter to the raw water intake system, allowing the company to better monitor water from both the Rolling Fork River and the Fagan Branch Reservoir.

“Today, Marion County is receiving necessary funds to improve their water systems and it will ensure every person has access to safe and clean drinking water,” said Rep. Brandon Reed, whose district includes Marion County. “As vice chair of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, we worked the appropriate the funds from ARPA into last year’s Senate Bill 36 so programs like this one would be fully funded. I am proud to be a part of a legislature that works to improve the lives of Kentuckians.”

A list of all funded projects can be found here.