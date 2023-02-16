Case of woman accused of murder, multi-county pursuit sent to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who was shot by a Lexington police officer earlier this month after she allegedly hit a police cruiser, almost struck several firefighters and led police on a multi-county pursuit had her case sent to a grand jury in court Thursday.

Lasielle White‘s bond was also set at $75,000.

According to Lexington police, on Feb. 7 officers went to the 2300 block of Lonan Court for a report of a domestic violence situation involving a weapon. Once there, officers learned the victim fled the area. Less than an hour later, police and the Lexington Fire Department were called back to the same home for a report of wanton endangerment from a collision.

The driver, identified as White, allegedly tried to hit someone with her car and then hit the home. Police say White backed into a police cruiser and then accelerated forward almost striking “several” firefighters. After this, an officer shot their gun, hitting White.

White allegedly fled and led police on a chase through parts of Fayette and Scott counties before stopping in Coldstream Park.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they had their body cameras activated.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident as well.

White is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and criminal mischief.