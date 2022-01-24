Carter County man charged with strangulation

GRAYSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 37-year-old Carter County man has been arrested for strangulation and other offenses following an incident Sunday.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jimmy Sturgill was charged after troopers responded to a domestic call on KY 1910. There, Stephanie Moore told troopers that during an argument, Sturgill began to choke her to the point of passing out. Sturgill had left the residence and gone to a second location, but he ran when troopers arrived, according to the KSP.

During the search, Fish and Wildlife located Sturgill running across a field and arrested him without incident.

He is charged with first-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief, flagrant non-support, fleeing police, and failure to appear.