Carter County man charged in child porn case

37-year old Larry Lewis was arrested following an undercover investigation

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following an undercover investigation by Internet Crimes Against Children, a Carter County man was arrested in a child pornography case Tuesday by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

Investigators say 37-year old Larry Lewis was distributing sexually explicit images of children online.

KSP says it seized equipment Lewis allegedly used to distribute child porn after executing a search warrant off of US 60. The seized equipment was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination as the investigation continues, according to State Police.

Investigators say Lewis is currently charged with twelve counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of twelve in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison. KSP says Lewis was also charged with one count of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of twelve in a sexual performance. This charge is a class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Lewis was taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.