Car, home on Mikan Court shot; Lexington police searching for suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are searching for a suspect they say fired shots into a home and car on Mikan Court Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Mikan Court around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Once there, officers say they saw an unoccupied car and an occupied home that were shot.

Police saw a “possible suspect” in a vehicle on Whitley Avenue but say the person fled on foot.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates