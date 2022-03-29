Car crashes into pillar outside main entrance of a Walgreens
No one was hurt in the accident on Tuesday afternoon in Lexington and the building was structurally sound
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Walgreens on East New Circle Road in Lexington almost ended up with an unwanted drive-thru on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lexington Fire Department says an elderly man, for some unknown reason, crashed his vehicle into a brick pillar outside the main entrance to the business.
Firefighters say it happened around 3:00 p.m.
Investigators say the driver wasn’t hurt.
The building was structurally sound and safe, according to firefighters.
A contractor was notified to come repair the damaged pillar, according to investigators.