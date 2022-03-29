Car crashes into pillar outside main entrance of a Walgreens

No one was hurt in the accident on Tuesday afternoon in Lexington and the building was structurally sound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Walgreens on East New Circle Road in Lexington almost ended up with an unwanted drive-thru on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lexington Fire Department says an elderly man, for some unknown reason, crashed his vehicle into a brick pillar outside the main entrance to the business.

Firefighters say it happened around 3:00 p.m.

Investigators say the driver wasn’t hurt.

The building was structurally sound and safe, according to firefighters.

A contractor was notified to come repair the damaged pillar, according to investigators.